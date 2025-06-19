Top Casino Stocks To Research – June 16th

Get alerts:

SharpLink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, and Everi are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate casinos, resorts and other gaming properties. They give investors exposure to the gambling and hospitality sectors and tend to be sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and regulatory changes. Major examples include Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET traded up $3.60 on Monday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,744,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,925. SharpLink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.97. 848,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,083. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $175.59 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.08. 3,608,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,721. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.68. 2,672,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,730,771. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.66. 913,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,024. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.65. 3,741,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,648. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Everi (EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. 1,093,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,674. Everi has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

