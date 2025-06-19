Top Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – June 17th

Get alerts:

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or manufacture of materials and devices at the nanoscale (measured in billionths of a meter). Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms working on advanced applications—such as nanoelectronics, medical diagnostics or advanced coatings—where manipulation of matter at the molecular level can offer new performance or cost advantages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.42. The company had a trading volume of 94,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,343. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $241.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVEC stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $71.09. 104,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,492. NVE has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $343.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDRX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 1,109,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,477. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 30,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,081. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ:CLNNW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,185. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

