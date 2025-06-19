Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

