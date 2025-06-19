Trust Point Inc. Has $203,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,533,526,000 after acquiring an additional 114,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,441,000 after purchasing an additional 391,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $473.62 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.10 and a 200-day moving average of $480.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

