Trust Point Inc. Invests $219,000 in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Expand Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of EXE stock opened at $120.77 on Thursday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.