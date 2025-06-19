Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,270,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Equinix by 82,340.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equinix by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after purchasing an additional 586,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equinix by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $328,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of EQIX opened at $886.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $858.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $887.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

