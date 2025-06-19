Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,204,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $132.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.63.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

