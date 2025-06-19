Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

