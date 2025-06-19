Trust Point Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho downgraded Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.05.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $152.23 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.