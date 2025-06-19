Trust Point Inc. Purchases 9,625 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $337.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

