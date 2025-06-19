Trust Point Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,958 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

WEC stock opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.8975 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

