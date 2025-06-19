Trust Point Inc. Sells 1,878 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Trust Point Inc. cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,761 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.0%

Performance Food Group stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,673,343.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,252.15. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

