Trust Point Inc. Sells 3,066 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,669,000 after buying an additional 158,487 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 71.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:DCI opened at $68.36 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

In related news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

