Trust Point Inc. Sells 3,418 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,490,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,612,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 640,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,089,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

