Trust Point Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after buying an additional 367,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $127.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

