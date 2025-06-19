Trust Point Inc. Sells 6,770 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 202,884 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 109.8% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 273,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143,200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 103.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 86,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.38. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

