Trust Point Inc. Sells 7,301 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,648 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,615 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $15,268,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $8,080,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $74,794.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,002.52. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

