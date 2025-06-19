United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.5%

URI stock opened at $698.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $669.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.