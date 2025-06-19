United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $3,079,560.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR opened at $291.72 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.54 and a 200-day moving average of $329.07.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.08.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

