United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $3,079,560.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR opened at $291.72 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.54 and a 200-day moving average of $329.07.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.08.
Get Our Latest Analysis on UTHR
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
