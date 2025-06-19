UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 810583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Specifically, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,596,143.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,099,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,358,856.36. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UWMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

UWM Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 101.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 135.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

