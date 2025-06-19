VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 146,650.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $16.82 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

