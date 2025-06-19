Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 216,103 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,652,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,977,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VFH stock opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $98.47 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

