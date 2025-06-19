Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

VSS stock opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

