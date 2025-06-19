Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $380.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $386.44.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

