Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VRCA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.8%

VRCA stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 975.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 241,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.