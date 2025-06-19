Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $420.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $423.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Leerink Partnrs lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $448.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.63 and its 200-day moving average is $459.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

