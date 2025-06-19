W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Wall Street Zen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

W.R. Berkley Trading Down 0.3%

WRB opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

