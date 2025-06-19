Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 404.80 ($5.43) on Tuesday. Warpaint London has a twelve month low of GBX 283 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of £320.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 418.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 440.68.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Warpaint London had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 17.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warpaint London will post 25.1837335 earnings per share for the current year.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

