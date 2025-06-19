Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $149,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $220.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total transaction of $15,975,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,413,779 shares in the company, valued at $134,599,651,946.25. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

