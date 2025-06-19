Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,103 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $189,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.18 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

