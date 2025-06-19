Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $148,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $405.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

