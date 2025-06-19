Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $137.11 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $137,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,905 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,237 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $233.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.89 and a 200-day moving average of $223.95. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius Research raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

