Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $178.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,869,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,213 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $178,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,533,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,627,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,870,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.