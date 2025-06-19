Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $180.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 172.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237,528 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $180,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

