Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $325.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,749 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $325,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

