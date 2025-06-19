Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $583.94 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,157,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794,451 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $583,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,871,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,981,000 after purchasing an additional 225,589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,036,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,057,000 after buying an additional 461,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after buying an additional 85,288 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

