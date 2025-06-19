Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,968,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,022 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $201,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,958 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,003,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,601,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the period.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BATS FLIA opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (FLIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in government, agency, and corporate debt outside of the United States. FLIA was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

