Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,556 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $123,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in McKesson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $729.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $732.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $646.38.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.38.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.