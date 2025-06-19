Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 505,103 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,103 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $217,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $217.80 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

