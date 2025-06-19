Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 869428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Specifically, insider Erin Goodsell sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $64,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,203.63. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 53,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $456,223.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,004,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,528.24. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Weave Communications news, CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 14,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $121,996.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 409,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,281.80. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Weave Communications Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $625.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.72 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.08% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi increased its position in Weave Communications by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Weave Communications by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

