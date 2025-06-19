Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Hold

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $143.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BPMC. Citizens Jmp downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim set a $132.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.06.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $128.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.60% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,655.32. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,528. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $21,104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

