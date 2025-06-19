Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 130,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of WEA stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

