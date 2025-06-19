What is B. Riley’s Estimate for MediciNova FY2025 Earnings?

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for MediciNova in a research note issued on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen began coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MediciNova

MediciNova Trading Up 0.8%

MNOV stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MediciNova by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.