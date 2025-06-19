William Blair Forecasts Paychex’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Paychex in a report issued on Monday, June 16th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Paychex Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $150.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.60. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

