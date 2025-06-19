Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

