Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $440.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.70.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $350.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.65. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $204.00 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,672,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,517,000 after acquiring an additional 496,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,301,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,123,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

