Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,803,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 820.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 316,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 282,521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 255,338 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,520,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,002,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Trading Up 1.4%

HAE opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $94.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haemonetics

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.