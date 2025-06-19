Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 909,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 353,511 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,162,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,708,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 2.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,360.76. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $80,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,990. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.