Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FANG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.13. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

