Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for F.N.B. Q1 Earnings

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $1,873,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,049,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 58,672 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 660,387 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.